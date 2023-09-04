Caretaker law minister calls on President Arif Alvi

Both discuss conduct of general elections

04 September,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Caretaker Federal Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam on Monday held a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House.

The main focus of the meeting was the upcoming general elections in the country.

President Alvi stressed the importance of upholding the supremacy of the Constitution and commended caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar for affirming that the caretaker government would adhere to the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision regarding the elections.

President Alvi also urged the law minister to ensure that all decisions were made in accordance with the constitutional spirit.