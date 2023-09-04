Ahsan Iqbal holds PPP responsible for exporting sugar

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal holds PPP responsible for exporting sugar

The PML-N leader said that there is a need to break smuggling, cartelization and mafia

04 September,2023 10:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former federal minister and senior leader of Muslim League-N Ahsan Iqbal claimed that Pakistan People’s Party is responsible for exporting sugar.

Speaking on a private TV program, Iqbal has said that the Ministry of Commerce headed by Naveed Qamar, a leader of the PPP granted permission to export sugar. He said former government of the PDM was a coalition government so the PMLN could not carry the entire responsibility.

The PML-N leader said that there is a need to break smuggling, cartelization and mafia in the country.

