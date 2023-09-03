US ambassador calls on Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan US ambassador calls on Maryam

Both discussed historical relations between two countries

03 September,2023 11:10 pm

MURREE (Dunya News) - PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Sunday, held a meeting with the American Ambassador Donald Bloom at her residence in Murree.

The meeting focused on the significance of the historical and long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Both emphasised the importance of promoting mutual cooperation in areas such as trade, economy, security, peace, and regional stability.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her gratitude towards Ambassador Donald Bloom for the American government's efforts during the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating floods last year.

Earier, on Friday British High Commissioner Jane Marriott also met Maryam in Raiwind.

Maryam congratulated Jean Marriott on her diplomatic responsibilities in Pakistan and discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting held in Lahore.

Maryam said Marriott's appointment would strengthen the relations between both the countries.

The PML-N leader appreciated and thanked for the much needed assistance by the UK government in educating the flood-hit girls.

The British High Commissioner also thanked Maryam for expressing her good wishes.