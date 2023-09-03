ICT Police establish special cell to probe terror financing

Pakistan Pakistan ICT Police establish special cell to probe terror financing

Special cell would be headed by an officer of Grade-17

03 September,2023 04:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The Islamabad Capital Police have established a Special Investigation Cell to probe the cases related to financial assistance to terrorism and extremism.

According to the Islamabad Capital Police, the cell will ensure effective legal action against those who provide financial support to terrorism and extremism.

The cell has been established in its Counter Terrorism Department and would be headed by an officer of Grade-17, who will directly report to the SSP CTD.

The Special Investigation Cell would also seek cooperation from other law enforcement agencies as per international standards.

