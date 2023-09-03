Woman Vietnamese teacher reaches Pakistan to embrace Islam

03 September,2023 03:32 pm

NAROWAL (Dunya News) - A woman from Vietnam reached Pakistan after being influenced by Islamic teachings and embraced Islam.

The lady identified as Low Beechman converted to Islam Qasmiya at the hands of Hazrat Maulana Zakaria Mohsin in Jamia Masjid Hanafia, Narowal, a district of Punjab. After Kalma recitation she was given a new name of Amina.

Maulana Qari Abdul Qadoos recited Naat in English on the occasion of Amina's acceptance of Islam while sweets were also distributed in the Jamia Masjid. The locals congratulated the woman on her acceptance of Islam.

On this occasion, Amina said that after reading the religion of Islam, she decided to embrace this religion as it teaches peace, brotherhood and tolerance.

