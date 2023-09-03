Filipino girl marries Facebook friend in Pakistan via video call

Both met on Facebook a year ago

03 September,2023 03:20 pm

LARKANA (Dunya News) – Friendship on Facebook turned into marriage as a man belonging to Larkana got married to a Filipino girl on a video call.

Oshaq Shaikh, a resident of Ghazi Abbas Colony, got married to a Filipino girl, Mikona over a video call. The nikah ceremony took place at a local hotel where relatives, friends and his family participated.

In the ceremony, the Filipino girl Mikuna was married through a video call. After the marriage, the family, friends and loved ones congratulated Sheikh and they also garlanded him and they took selfies.

Revealing his friendship journey with Mikona, Sheikh said a year ago they contacted on Facebook which turned into friendship and love as well.

He said after securing the Philippine visa he would go to meet his wife who is a teacher.

