Court hands over Ali Wazir to police on one-day physical remand in a fraud case

03 September,2023 03:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The court of Islamabad handed over former member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir to the police on one-day physical remand in an alleged fraud case.

Police produced Ali Wazir before duty magistrate, Shahzad Khan and investigation officer (IO) Muhammad Ali requested eight days physical remand of Wazir.

The IO told the court that police wanted to investigate Wazir regarding the money he received and used to build a property.

The duty magistrate said the case against Wazir has a section of Ani Terrorism Act so produce him before the concerned court tomorrow. The magistrate granted only one-day physical remand of Wazir.

Wazir has been booked in a case registered with the Bhara Kahu police station.

