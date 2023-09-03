PTI chief being used to defame Pakistan globally: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president and former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that Chairman PTI is being used to defame Pakistan globally.

Former interior minister said in a statement that Pakistan would be presented like a culprit in the International Court of Justice.

“Why the beneficiary of judicial system is going to the International Court of Justice,” questioned the senior PML-N leader. Only the enemy forces can go with this approach, he added.

He was of the view that some hidden forces are trying to save the PTI chairman. “The same forces first made him hero and installed him in the government. He destroyed the economy and foreign policy of the country during his stay in power,” said former minister.

The same forces were earlier responsible for terrorism inside Pakistan and now they are trying to save their man, he said.

He was of the view that Chairman PTI paved the way for civil war through inflation during his tenure. He filled the minds of youth with hatred and made them fanatics who attacked on state institutions, Sana said.

Former minister questioned that who is spending money on PTI chairman for going to the International Court of Justice against Pakistan.

He added that taking Pakistan in the International Court of Justice will give joy to the usurpers of human rights in both Palestine and Occupied Kashmir.

It merits mention here that hiring the services of Jeffrey Robertson for Chairman PTI was announced from the party’s official X (Twitter) account.

It was announced that the case of Chairman PTI would be taken to the United Nations and International Court of Justice through lawyer Jeffrey Robertson.

A day earlier, PML-N deputy secretary general Atta Tarar also lashed at PTI for appointing Jeffrey Robertson as the lawyer.

He was the lawyer of Salman Rushdie and now you have made him your lawyer, Tarar said.