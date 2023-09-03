980th Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh to start from Sept 5

Pakistan Pakistan 980th Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh to start from Sept 5

The Urs will start with ‘Chadar Poshi’ ceremony at the shrine

03 September,2023 01:23 pm

LAHORE (APP) - The three-day Urs celebrations of great Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh will start from Sept 5.

The 980th Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri would be concluded on Sept 7.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad have started reaching Lahore to attend the annual Urs. The Urs will start with traditional zeal with ‘Chadar Poshi’ ceremony at the shrine.

Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh was a great Sufi and scholar of 11th century. He was born in Ghazni, Afghanistan and spent his life in Lahore where he preached Islam.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made and a special control room was established at the shrine to monitor the daily activity.

The Auqaf Department has made elaborate arrangements of “Langar” for the devotees. National Mehfil-e-Naat, Qawali, and spiritual sessions will also be held during all three days.

Walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have also been installed inside and around the shrine.