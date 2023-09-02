PM Kakar's media talk reported out of context: Murtaza Solangi

02 September,2023 11:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Referring to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s media interaction on August 31 (last Thursday) about the issues facing the journalist community in Islamabad, Interim Federal Information Minister Murtaza Solangi maintained on Saturday he was quoted out of context.

Solangi insisted that Kakar, when asked if the issue of exorbitant electricity bills shook the country or caused anarchy, never meant that it was a non-issue.

Instead the interim PM, Solangi, explained to them how this issue originated, how steps were being taken for its resolution, and how certain people who were responsible for this (mess) were also using it for their benefit because of the election environment.

Solangi asserted that Interim PM Kakar never meant that the troubles being faced by the people were illegitimate. He added that even some journalists confirmed that the PM never meant that the issue of inflated power bills was a non-issue.