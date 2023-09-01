Army chief renews resolve to eliminate terrorism after Bannu attack

Pakistan Pakistan Army chief renews resolve to eliminate terrorism after Bannu attack

Appreciates high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops during visit to Bannu

01 September,2023 08:47 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that Pakistan Army would continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge.

He, according to ISPR, stated this during his visit to Bannu where nine brave soldiers were martyred a day earlier when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in Jani Khel area.

The army chief was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. He also visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers.

COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. In an interaction with officers and troops deployed in the area, he emphasized: “The army, law enforcement agencies and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the state.”

“We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured,” he concluded.

Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

