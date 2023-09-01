Elections should be held after proper delimitations: GDA

01 September,2023 05:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) on Friday expressed unwavering support for the election commission’s fresh delimitation plan, emphasising that a transparent election process hinges on proper delimitation.

A GDA delegation, during their meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday, pressed for the suspension of Sindh Local Governments (LG) and the installation of administrators to ensure transparency in the upcoming general elections.

They also recommended revising the electoral rolls to guarantee accurate and up-to-date voter information.

The GDA delegation emphasised the importance of adhering to the Election Commission’s directives for transferring and appointing provincial officers. They noted that despite the chief election commissioner’s letters to the caretaker chief ministers, the transfers have not been carried out.

They also proposed the appointment of unbiased returning officers, and if feasible, district election commissioners and officers from federal services could assume the role of returning officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief election commissioner affirmed that conducting transparent elections within the bounds of the constitution and the law is the foremost duty of the Election Commission.

He recognised the GDA’s recommendations and pledged that the election commission would thoroughly evaluate these proposals and make decisions in full compliance with the constitution and the law.

Furthermore, he provided assurance that the delimitation process would be conducted transparently. The chief election commissioner conveyed to the delegation that the election commission has scheduled a crucial meeting on Friday with various political parties. Considering the consultations and feedback from these parties, the election commission will proceed to announce the election schedule.

This announcement will follow a further reduction in the duration of the delimitation process. Members Election Commission, Secretary ECP and other senior officers also attended the meeting. Ms Fehmida Marza, Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi, Kashif Nazamani, and Ibn Muhammad represented the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), while Sardar Abdul Rahim and Irfanullah Khan Marwat attended the meeting remotely via video link.

