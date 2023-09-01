ATC sends Imaan Mazari on judicial remand for two weeks

Pakistan Pakistan ATC sends Imaan Mazari on judicial remand for two weeks

Will be held in a women’s police station in Islamabad until tomorrow

01 September,2023 03:55 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir on a two-week judicial remand in a terror case.

The court also sought the arguments on Mazari’s bail petition on Sept 2.

She was produced before the court of Judge Abual Hasnaat Muhammad Zulqarnain on Friday after the expiry of her physical remand.

Mazari was arrested on Aug 20 on the charges of sedition in Islamabad. She got bail in the sedition case on Aug 28 but was re-arrested within hours in connection with a freshly filed terror case.

Her lawyer Zainab Janjua, public prosecutor Raja Naveed and her mother Shireen Mazari were also present in court on Friday.

The judge ordered sending Imaan on judicial remand to Adiala Jail.

Mazari’s legal team filed a bail petition on the medical grounds which was also heard by the same court.

The court issued notices on the bail application to police, urging them to respond by Sept 4.

However, her counsel requested the hearing to be held tomorrow (Saturday) on medical grounds and on account of Imaan being a woman.

The request for early hearing was accepted and the court passed directives to hold Imaan at a women’s police station in Islamabad until the bail hearing tomorrow.