COAS Munir calls upon UN to resolve Kashmir issue

Pakistan Pakistan COAS Munir calls upon UN to resolve Kashmir issue

General Munir also expressed Pakistan's passion for a peaceful and prosperous region

01 September,2023 06:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Army Chief General Asim Munir has called upon the United Nations (UN) Security Council and Secretary General to actively engage in resolving the Jammu and Kashmir issue, emphasising Pakistan's desire for peace in the region.

During a meeting focused on preparations for the United Nations Peace-keeping Mission ministerial meeting, General Munir participated as a special guest.

Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan, the meeting saw the participation of delegates from various countries, high-ranking UN officials, and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad.

General Munir highlighted the increasing challenges and threats faced by peacekeeping forces, praising the admirable role played by the United Nations in maintaining global peace.

He stressed the importance of enabling the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission to effectively protect its personnel and tackle complex threats while ensuring security.

Read also: UN body concerned over revocation of Kashmir's special status by India: FO

General Munir expressed Pakistan's passion for a peaceful and prosperous region where trade, transit, and investment benefit all states in South, West, and Central Asia. He also urged for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir issue, in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Under-Secretary-General of the Department of Peace Operations expressed gratitude to Pakistan for hosting the conference and acknowledged its valuable contribution to global peace.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani reiterated Pakistan's longstanding commitment to peace efforts, highlighting the sacrifices made by brave individuals, including 171 Pakistanis, who laid down their lives in the pursuit of peace.

Jilani highlighted the importance of ensuring a safe environment for UN peacekeepers who tirelessly serve for peace worldwide.