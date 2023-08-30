Karachi Court imposes Rs0.1m fine on owner of lion, grants bail

Court directs Wildlife Department to submit challan within 14 days

30 August,2023 09:42 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A court Thursday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the owner of a lion that took to Faisal Street the day before.

The court ordered the accused to pay the fine within two days and the bail of five accused including Shamsul Haq, Ubaid, Ghulam Murtaza, Naseer was also approved.

The court ordered the accused to submit a bond of two lakh rupees.

Shamsul Haq gave a statement in the court that they did not want the tiger to be handed them back and thus the court directed the authorities to deposit the lion and a turtle to the Natural Environment.

The court ordered them to keep the lion and turtle in the Karachi Zoo until the case was decided.

The court directed the Wildlife Department to submit a challan within 14 days.

