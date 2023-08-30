Consumer knocks on SC door to do away with free electricity to elite

Pakistan Pakistan Consumer knocks on SC door to do away with free electricity to elite

SCP moved against free electricity facility for public sector officials

30 August,2023 07:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Citizen Saeeda Begum has filed a petition against the provision of free electricity to certain sections of society in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC).

In the petition filed in the apex court, it has been pleaded that the officers of all departments be ordered to immediately stop the supply of free electricity units to various departments including the judiciary and parliament.

It was also prayed that the tax levied by the IPPs might be revoked and recovered from the producers themselves.

According to the text of the petition, the previous government exempted the IPP boards from tax on electricity. The facility should also be withdrawn for the public sector officials who are drawing huge salaries and the electricity slabs be restored for the convenience of the public.

It is further stated in the petition that the constitution ensured provision of equal facilities to all citizens.

Read More:Protests over inflated energy bills continue unabated as caretakers await IMF nod for relief

The petition was filed after the petitioner received an electricity bill of more than Rs54,000 and she was unable to pay the bill.