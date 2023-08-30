CJCSC Gen Sahir, Tajik president discuss issues of mutual interest

Gen Sahid also held separate meetings with military officials of Tajikistan

30 August,2023 09:24 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon in Tajikistan on Wednesday.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on official visit to Tajikistan, also had separate meetings with other government and military officials during which matters of mutual interests were discussed.