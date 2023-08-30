Five booked on charges of keeping lion in custody in Karachi

The wildlife staff shifted it to the Karachi Zoological Garden

30 August,2023 03:56 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The Karachi Saddar police registered a case against five people on charges of keeping a lion in their custody which prowled on the Sharea Faisal on Tuesday evening.

The lion created panic among the masses prompting police and the Sindh Wildlife Department to catch the wild animal. The pet escaped from its owner’s custody near Aisha Bawany College when it was being shifted.

After catching the lion, the wildlife staff shifted it to the Karachi's Zoological Garden.

The young lion was later caught with the help of its keepers and handed over to the wildlife department.

The wild animal owner identified as Shamsul Haq and his four houseworkers were taken into custody by the Saddar police as a case was instituted against them on the complaint of Wildlife Inspector Aijaz Ali Naundani.



