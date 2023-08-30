Maryam links skyrocketing inflation with Nawaz's disqualification

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam links skyrocketing inflation with Nawaz's disqualification

Maryam links skyrocketing inflation with Nawaz’s disqualification

30 August,2023 07:09 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that there would not have been any inflation in the country had the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif not disqualified.

The party’s chief organizer was met by the officials of Punjab Women's Wing in which a strategy for administrative hierarchy and women-related activities came under discussion.

Ms Sharif said the women's section of the party has always played an unforgettable role in the political and party history and it has shown unprecedented bravery, ideological commitment and courage in every political battle.

She said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif gave development opportunities to women and youth in every period of government while adding that his rule from 2013 to 2018 saw the lowest inflation and fastest development.

Read More: Nawaz to decide his return after consulting Maryam



She said the criminals who bring tears to the eyes of the people due to inflation, unemployment and poverty would have to be brought to justice mentioning that the people would be freed from inflation again.

The officials of the women's department thanked her for giving confidence and new opportunities to women while expressing their determination to fulfill the trust of the party and leadership.