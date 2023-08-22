Nawaz will make decision to return after consulting Maryam

Former PM Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

22 August,2023 05:41 am

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, during the meeting consultations were held regarding possible return of Nawaz Sharif to the country. Other family members of Sharif family were also present in the meeting.

Sources said that Nawaz Sharif will finalise decision to return to Pakistan after consulting his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

