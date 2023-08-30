IMF demands written plan as Pakistan approaches lending agency on energy bills

Further dialogue will be held between FBR and IMF

30 August,2023 05:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The caretaker Finance Minister, Shamshad Akhtar, on Wednesday presented proposals to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an effort to ease the burden of high electricity bills.

Ministry of Finance sources revealed that there was a virtual exchange between Pakistan and IMF officials, during which Minister Akhtar communicated with IMF representative Esther Perez to discuss potential relief measures for electricity bills.

The finance minister told the IMF the current situation stemming from the rise in electricity bills and put forth various suggestions for providing relief.

Following the briefing, the IMF demanded a written plan from Pakistani authorities outlining the proposed measures.

Ministry sources hint that Pakistan is expected to submit the plan to the IMF later today.

Moreover, the tax collections in July were extensively discussed during the IMF's deliberations, and it is expected that further dialogue will be held between FBR officials and the IMF in the coming days.