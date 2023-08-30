COAS Asim Munir appreciates 'high morale and battle worthiness' of troops

Army chief visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum

30 August,2023 05:06 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir on Wednesday appreciated high morale and battle worthiness of the troops after witnessing drills near Jhelum.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the COAS visited Tilla Field Firing Ranges and witnessed “Field Fire and Battle Drills”.

On arrival, Gen Asim Munir was briefed on training objectives set for the exercise with a view to validating operational readiness of the formation in challenging environment.

The army chief appreciated the synergy displayed by the air force, army aviation and ground troops in execution of various operational drills.

“COAS praised the troops for their combat proficiency and offensive spirit. He also appreciated high morale and battle worthiness of the troops,” reads the ISPR statement.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza, Commander IV Corps.