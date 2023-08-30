PTDC advises tourists to avoid travelling on Babusar Road after 6pm

30 August,2023

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Wednesday advised tourists venturing into northern areas to avoid travelling and commuting after evening hours to refrain from any inconvenience and untoward incident.

According to an advisory of the PTDC, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan Road was closed for all kinds of traffic after 6pm in the evening due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism spot.

Tourists and commuters were requested to complete their journey before 6pm to avoid inconvenience.

Tourists and travellers have also been advised to contact the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kite Project Helpline (1422) to get fresh updates on weather, roads, and flood situation.



