Pakistan Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi remanded in judicial custody in cipher case

30 August,2023 02:19 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A special court on Wednesday sent PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on judicial remand to Adiala Jail in cipher case.

The PTI leader was produced in the Official Secrets Act court after two-day physical remanded earlier given to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Judge Abu al Hasanat Zulqernain heard the case filed by Qureshi's legal team for post-arrest bail. Zulfiqar Naqvi, the FIA counsel pleaded for more physical remand to recover a cell phone and the copy of cipher.

To this the judge asked the special prosecutor as to why recovery was not done during the physical remand and grilled him.

Later, the court rejected the request of the special prosecutor for more physical remand and sent the PTI leader on judicial remand.

The court adjourned the case till September 2.