Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

Hasan Mahmood Youafzai appointed additional secretary for petroleum division

29 August,2023 07:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker federal government on Monday reshuffled top bureaucrats ahead of elections in the country.

Babar Hayat Tarar (BS-22) has been appointed as secretary for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Hasan Mahmood Youafzai as additional secretary for Petroleum Division, Asad Rehman Gillani as secretary incharge for Industries and Production Division while Muhammad Asad Islam would take charge as additional secretary for Industries and Production Division.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja has been appointed as director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore, Muhammad Hasan Iqbal as additional secretary for Maritime Affairs Division.

Salahuddin Khan has been appointed as commandant of National Police Academy while Nadeem Mehboob has been made special secretary for Interior Division.

Meanwhile, Zahoor Ahmed and Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

