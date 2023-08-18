Major reshuffle in bureaucracy

Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan posted Sindh chief secretary

18 August,2023 11:59 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The caretaker government on Friday transferred and posted top bureaucrats.

Dr Kamran Ali Afzal has been posted as cabinet division federal secretary, Abdullah Khan Sumbal has been posted as additional secretary in interior ministry while Hasan Nasir posted IT secretary.

Momin Agha additional secretary incharge of petroleum division, while Captain (r) Muhammad Mehmood is transferred and posted as secretary food, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash posted secretary housing, Syed Asif Haider Shah as secretary climate change.

Humaira Ahmed made secretary culture, secretary interior Syed Ali Murtaza were also transferred and Secretary water resources Dawood Breach was posted as chief secretary Azad Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Fakhr Alam Irfan posted as Sindh chief secretary. He was earlier working as federal secretary Housing and Works Division.