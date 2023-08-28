Family seeks govt attention as Ravi sweeps away body of drowned boy into India

River flows into Indian territory near Kartarpur entering Pakistan again after a few kms

NAROWAL – As the body of a boy floated into Indian territory, his family is now urging the government to ensure its return to Pakistan as India’s Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the news to the Rangers.

It is reported that Hamza Khan, 15, and Hassam Ali, 14, had drowned while swimming in Baein – rainwater drain – near Kotla Afghana village in Shakargarh tehsil on August 20.

The rescuers had managed to retrieved the body of Hassam on the next day three kilometres away from the place of drowning but could not find that of Hamza despite a three-day-long search operation.

A Rangers officer later contacted the family and obtained necessary information, including photos, for sharing the same with the Indian counterparts who said the boy had swept away into India by River Ravi flow.

The rainwater drain Baein falls into Ravi near Kartarpur, seven kilometres away from Kotla Afghana village, as the river enters India territory near Jassar and enters into Pakistan after flowing a few kilometres.

But as the Indian BSF failed to hand over Hamza’s body, his family has appealed to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir to take notice of the situation.

