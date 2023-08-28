Independents win 40 seats in LG by-elections in KP

At least 256 polling stations had been set up in the province by Election Commission of Pakistan.

28 August,2023

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan announced unofficial results of the Local Government (LG) by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 72 seats on Sunday night in which independents emerged victorious on 40 seats.

According to unofficial results, independent candidates won 40 seats. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came second with 14 seats and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazl (JUI-F) got third position with six seats.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won five seat, Awami National Party (ANP) got four seats, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) secured two seat and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan grabbed one seat.

The polling held on vacant local government seats in 65 villages and neighbourhoods of 21 districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The polling started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any interruption.

At least 256 polling stations had been set up in the province by the Election Commission of Pakistan out of which 102 were for males, 89 for females, and 65 were joint polling stations.

