May 9 arsonists were not PTI workers, chairman tells JIT

The JIT team questioned the PTI chief in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday for half an hour

27 August,2023 02:32 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) –The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has dissociated himself from the people involved in the May 9 mayhem.

According to sources, the joint investigation team formed to investigate the May 9 incidents, questioned the PTI chief in six cases in Attock Jail on Friday for half an hour.

The former prime minister told the JIT team, headed by DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, that he was in detention, he had no telephone, how could he incite violence.

He denied that he had called anyone and asked them to go on rampage.

Sources said that the JIT told the PTI head there were video clips in which protesters could be heard chanting his name. He said that he did not instigate anyone. The people went to the cantonment areas on their own.

He denied that arsonists were PTI workers.

“The attackers are not workers of my party, they are someone else.”



