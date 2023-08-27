Poverty-stricken masses continue protesting against inflated electricity bills

Protests were organized in Multan, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Bahawalpur, Sadiq Abad and others areas

27 August,2023 02:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – People staged protest demonstrations in different cities on Sunday against the inflated electricity bills and heavy taxes.

In various cities of Pakistan, people are participating in protests against the expensive electricity and demanding government to reduce its rate. The protestors were holding placards in their hands chanted slogans against the government.

Protests were organized in Multan, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Bahawalpur, Sadiq Abad, Hujra Shah Muqeem, Okara, Kasor, Malakand and other areas.

Amid sloganeering, the agitators demanded the government to withdraw the inflated bills and reduce the electricity charges and the taxes as well.

In Faisalabad, people have thrown traffic out of gear on Sheikhupura Road and chanted slogans against the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco).

In Risalpur, Nowshera the traders pulled their shutters down and blocked traffic on GT Road against the heavy electricity bills. They said protest moment would be spread across the country if the government would not reduce utility rates.

In Bahawalpur, agitators blocked traffic on main thoroughfare KLP Road which connects Sindh and Punjab. Due to the blockage, people faced difficulties to reach their destinations.

Bilal Chowk, Multan also faced traffic issues due to the protest against the inflated electricity bills.

In Sadiqabad, traders organizations staged a protest rally against the excessive electricity bills. They were holding the placards and chanted slogans against the Multan Electricity Supply Company (Mepco).



Protestor put electricity bills on fire in Hujra Shah Muqim and Depalpur amid slogans against the government.

In Dipalpur too, citizens burnt electricity bills during the protest and demanded that the government withdraw the increase in electricity prices immediately and stop the economic massacre of citizens.

In Bangla Gogira, Okara, people blocked Faisalabad Road while registering their voice against the excessive bills.

People announced in Sakhakot Bazaar, Malakand that they would not pay the electricity bills.

