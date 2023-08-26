FIA grills PTI chief in Attock jail in cipher case

The interrogation continued for more than one hour

ATTOCK (Dunay News) – An investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) interrogated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman inside the Attock jail, in a case connection with the ‘missing’ US cipher.

Sources said the team was led by a deputy director of the investigation agency and it grilled the former premier for more than one hour. The PTI chief was questioned about the missing of the cipher.

The matter started in March last year when the former PM brandished a letter in a public gathering claiming that it was evidence of an “international conspiracy” backed by the US to send his government packing.

Later, the FIA launched an investigation against the former prime minister for allegedly making public a confidential cipher and keeping it in his possession.

In July this year, the cipher case took a new turn when the PTI chief’s former principal secretary Azam Khan called the ex-premier's use of the US cipher a "conspiracy" to "manipulate for creating a narrative against the state institutions."

The former bureaucrat, in his confession, had said when he provided the ex-premier with the cipher, he was "happy" and termed the language as a "US blunder". The former prime minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used for "creating a narrative against the state institutions.

The PTI chief is currently serving his three-jail term awarded to him by a district and sessions court after finding him guilty in the Toshakhana case.

