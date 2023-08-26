Khairpur maid case: three-day physical remand of accused approved

26 August,2023 05:28 pm

RANIPUR (Dunya News) – In the latest development, a three-day physical remand of accused Asad Shah in the killing of 10-year-old domestic worker Fatima Fariro in Ranipur was approved on Saturday.

Accused Asad Shah was produced in the court after his physical remand was over and Fatima's mother and the plaintiff in the case, named Shabnam, appeared in the court.

On the request of police, the court approved the physical remand of accused Akbar Kalhoro for another three days and handed him over to police.

It should be noted that even before this, Asad Shah was handed over to police on a five-day physical remand.

The postmortem of 10-year-old maid, who died due to alleged rape and torture at the house of the influential person in Ranipur, was completed after the exhumation of her grave.

Later, on the identification of Asad Shah, the dispenser who treated Fatima was also arrested.