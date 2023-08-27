Two killed, 10 injured in coaster truck collision

Both the deceased were real brothers

27 August,2023 12:20 pm

KASUR (APP) - Two brothers were killed and 10 others got injured in a road traffic accident near Kasur.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a speeding coaster (passenger van) collided with a truck near Steel Morr.

Both Naeem Sarwar and Nadeem Sarwar died on the spot while 10 other passengers got injured in the tragic accident.

The injured were later identified as Noor Fatima, Ummhe Habiba, Sakila, Mansha, Ghulam Fatima, Fasial Jameel, Matloob and Allah Wasya who were shifted to the Bulleh Shah District Hospital.

Police also reached the spot and started investigation of the incident.

