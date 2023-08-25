Judge Humayun Dilawar who jailed PTI chief in Toshakhana case made OSD

Pakistan Pakistan Judge Humayun Dilawar who jailed PTI chief in Toshakhana case made OSD

Judge Humayun Dilawar who jailed PTI chief in Toshakhana case made OSD

25 August,2023 10:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Additional district and sessions judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in Toshakhana case, was posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

According to the notification issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) additional registrar, judge Dilawar is now required to report to the Islamabad High Court. The PTI chairman was arrested for the second time in three months on August 6, following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Also Read: PTI chief arrested minutes after being sentenced in Toshakhana case, shifted to Attock Jail

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday, as the hearing on Friday was adjourned due to the absence of the lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan.

