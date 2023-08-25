Pakistan greets India on Chandrayaan-3's success

Says Pakistan will continue to foster international cooperation, support

25 August,2023 07:26 pm

ISLAMABAD (News Desk) - In a significant gesture of goodwill and scientific cooperation, Pakistan congratulated India on its successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3.

“Pakistan’s reaching out to congratulate India on its achievement of reaching the Moon’s South Pole with Chandrayaan-3 signifies the importance of international collaboration in space exploration,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during her weekly press briefing in Islamabad.

“India’s success is a remarkable milestone, and we extend our congratulations to the scientists who were able to made this thumping,” she added. Baloch also expressed Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and its role in promoting global peace and development through various international organisations.

Pakistan would continue to foster international cooperation and support inclusive multilateralism, she emphasised.

Responding to concerns about terrorism originating from Afghanistan, the spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance. “We have repeatedly shared our concerns with Afghan authorities regarding the terrorism threat originating from their territory.

"We expect them to honor their commitments not to allow their land to be used for terrorism against other countries, including Pakistan.

On the issue of Taiwan, Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan’s adherence to the One China policy. We regard Chinese Taipei as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, and our position on this matter remains consistent and principled,” she stated.

Baloch also censured recent Indian ceasefire violations on the Line of Control, terming them “unacceptable” and urging India to desist from such actions to maintain the ceasefire understanding.

In another development, Pakistan Rangers arrested six Indian smugglers near the Indian border who were attempting to smuggle into Pakistani territory.

The spokesperson highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining security along its borders.

Baloch concluded by stating that details regarding Pakistan’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly session would be provided in due course, and expressed Pakistan’s reservations about incidents of terrorism originating from Afghanistan, emphasizing the Afghan administration’s assurance that such actions would not be used against Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson also mentioned that the issue of Hurriyat leaders in Occupied Kashmir and the recent incident involving suspected Afghan nationals caught in Azad Kashmir would be addressed by relevant authorities.