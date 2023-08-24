Nawaz unlikely to return next month

24 August,2023 06:40 pm

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday decided not to return to the country in September.

This was decided in a meeting held between former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif in London. It was decided that Nawaz would delay his return until a later date.

Additionally, it has been suggested that Nawaz Sharif might consider returning to Pakistan in either October or November, particularly in light of the upcoming general elections scheduled for February next year.

Both the PML-N leaders discussed party's political strategy and the overall political situation in the country.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif alleged that efforts were being made to protect Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) chairman who is involved in corruption of billions of rupees.

Talking to media in London, Nawaz Sharif alleged that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was trying to shield a man (PTI chief) who was involved in embezzling billions of rupees.

Nawaz comments came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Toshakhana disqualification and conviction case and also suggested that the PTI leader was wrongly convicted and not given enough time to defend himself.

