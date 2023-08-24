CJP trying to protect a man involved in embezzling billions of rupees: Nawaz

Nawaz Sharif said that the CJP was putting his own future at stake by protecting the PTI chief.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has alleged that efforts are being made to protect Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) chairman who is involved in corruption of billions of rupees, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media in London, Nawaz Sharif alleged that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was trying to shield a man (PTI chief) who in involved in embezzling billions of rupees.

Nawaz comments came after Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Chairman Toshakhana disqualification and conviction case and also suggested that the PTI leader was wrongly convicted and not given enough time to defend himself.

Nawaz Sharif said that the CJP is well aware that this person (PTI chief) has wreaked havoc with Pakistan's economy, ethics, and culture. He has propagated violence and repeatedly violated the Constitution.

He said that the chief justice was putting his own future at stake by protecting the PTI chief. “It pains me to witness that, despite knowing everything, he (CJP) is supporting him (PTI chief),” he added.

The PML-N leader pointed out that former chief justice Saqib Nisar had previously claimed that his aim was to disqualify Nawaz Sharif and throw him behind bars, adding that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and others have testified to these allegations.

"It is on record that Saqib Nisar had also said in the past that we must imprison Maryam Nawaz and me and bring the PTI chief into power," he stated.

Recalling past statements from PTI chief, Nawaz said that when the PTI chief became prime minister he said during a visit to the US that he would remove the ceiling fan from Nawaz Sharif's prison cell. He added that when PTI chief was in opposition he used to say that he would tie a rope around Nawaz Sharif's neck and pull him out of the Prime Minister House.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senior Vice President and Nawaz's daughter Maryam Nawaz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "When chief justice sahib has already made the verdict, what is the point of waiting for the high court's decision?"



