Nominated CJP stresses truth in journalism

Pakistan Pakistan Nominated CJP stresses truth in journalism

CJP says purpose of all laws is to bring out truth and justice is done

23 August,2023 05:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nominated Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said freedom of expression and access to information was the fundamental right of every citizen.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the Cabinet of the Press Association of the Supreme

The CJP said the purpose of all laws was to bring out the truth and justice was done on the basis of truth.

He said when the decision comes, any party could say the decision was good or not bad,

A visible difference between news and opinion is important. Opinion can be disagreed with while no one can disagree with the facts.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said responsible journalism was the need of the hour and a positive journalism creates a good impression on the society.

“Journalists and judges are always looking for the truth, telling the truth is not a difficult task, it is difficult to remember a lie. Yes, the truth is easy to remember,” Isa held.

He said in all the religions of the world, truth has been prioritised. The Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) was asked whether a believer can be a liar or not, and the Prophet (peace be upon him) replied in no.’ “The truth was important even before Islam and it is in the Bible that truth liberates,” he explained.

Isa further said the Constitution mentioned free press and a journalist was meant someone who conveys true news.

A journalist had the right to get information from all institutions including the Supreme Court and the government, he concluded.

