Security forces kill terrorist in South Waziristan gun battle

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist

23 August,2023 04:46 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed one terrorists during an exchange of fire in general area Ladha, South Waziristan district, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said the gun battle occurred between own troops and terrorists on night 22/23 August 2023. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell,” it said.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR said.

A day earlier, six soldiers were martyred and four terrorists killed in a gun battle in an area of the tribal district.

