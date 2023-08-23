The Battagram saga kept nation on tenterhooks

Every citizen remained glued to TV screens for hours

23 August,2023 04:09 pm

BATTAGRAM (Web Desk) - From the chief minister to the prime minister, from air force to army, all the bigwigs got engaged in rescuing the students and a teacher who were stranded in a cable car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram.

But it wasn’t just the country’s leadership and authorities, as almost every citizen remained glued to TV screens for hours while praying for the safety of all the stranded passengers.

At least two Pak Army helicopters reached the site to rescue the stranded students and teachers. They first conducted a recce of the location before starting the rescue operation.

It was a highly dangerous operation, according to the experts. The first child was rescued after the tireless effort of 12 hours.

The life hung in the balance for 14-long hours. Pakistan Army successfully carried out the rescue operation for the eight people, including seven children and a teacher, who were trapped in the cable car.

Pak army at its best — saving the lives pic.twitter.com/QOTRhNjeOL — Kamran Shahid (@FrontlineKamran) August 22, 2023

It was 900 feet (274 metres) above a ravine in Battagram district.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Pakistan Army’s Special Services Group (SSG) led the rescue operation.

Two of the children were airlifted by a helicopter in a sling operation and others were rescued in the ground operation as the helicopter operation was called off in the night.

The students and a teacher were stranded since 7am when they were using the chairlift to get to the school in a mountainous area about 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of Islamabad.

Officials said the rescue mission was complicated by gusty winds in the area and the helicopters' rotor blades risked destabilising the cable car.

This is how passengers were rescued, salute to this young lad for putting his life at risk to save others ️#Battagram pic.twitter.com/X7LZXAYap9 — شهزاد خان (@i_shazaad) August 23, 2023

Gulfraz, one of those trapped in the chairlift, told media that one of the children had been unconscious for quite some time as he had cardiac issues.

He said the chairlift was precariously hung as strong wind was blowing and an immediate rescue operation was the need of the hour.

The people stranded in the chairlift were Ibrar, Irfan, Gulfraz, Usama, Rizwanullah, Attaullah, Niaz Muhammad and Sher Nawaz.

لفٹ میں پھنسے بچے کسی کے جگر کے ٹکڑے ہیں، بلکل اسی طرح رسی سے لٹکا یہ نوجوان بھی کسی کا بیٹا ہے لیکن حقیقی معنوں میں یہ اس دھرتی کا بیٹا ہے۔ وطن کے ان بیٹوں نے ہمیشہ ہر مشکل وقت میں عوام کی آواز پر لبیک کہا ہے۔ ہمیں ان پر فخر ہے۔#Battagram #PakistanArmy pic.twitter.com/i2iluWMgaE — Ayeza Khan (@Ayeza_Khan77) August 23, 2023

Some locals from Shangla’s Besham were also hired who were expert in such operations.

The cable car is privately run by locals for transportation across rivers as no roads or bridges are constructed in the area.

In the northern regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, cable cars are vital transportation systems, connecting villages and towns in areas where roads are difficult to build.

The remarkable actions of the SSG Commandos in rescuing the #Battagram #chairlift passengers are truly impressive. May Allah grant them success. Aameen. pic.twitter.com/vUH8rdgrKn — Abdul Salam khan  (@salamkha9) August 22, 2023



