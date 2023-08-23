Annual Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya begins in Multan

A large number of devotees from various parts of the country are attending Urs celebrations

MULTAN (Web Desk) - The annual three-day Urs celebrations of great Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi (RA) began in Multan on Wednesday.

The celebrations started with the ceremonial bathing of shrine and laying of wreath.

A large number of devotees from various parts of the country are attending the devotional activities.

Every year, thousands of devotees attend the Urs to seek spiritual peace and tranquility.

The Punjab Auqaf department has made the arrangements for the three-day activities.

The full name of Bahauddin Zakariya was Sheikh Kabir Sheikhul Salam Bahauddin Zakariya Al-Asadi-Al Hashmi. He was born at Kot Kehror, a village of Layyah district near Multan in 1170 Hijri.

After his father’s death, he went to Khorasan and learned about Islam for over seven years. He then went to Bukhara, a centre point of Islamic learning at that time to complete his learning.



