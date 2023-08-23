President pens letter to CEC for elections date

President pens letter to CEC for elections date

23 August,2023 04:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to reach a consensus regarding the polls date.

As per the letter of the president, the assembly would be dissolved in 90 days under the article 48(5) of the constitution.

It should be mentioned that President dissolved the National Assembly on August 9 on the advice of prime minister.

