Battagram incident: NOC of district admin made mandatory for opearting chairlifts in KP

Pakistan Pakistan Battagram incident: NOC of district admin made mandatory for opearting chairlifts in KP

DCs of all districts asked to examine chairlifts at all commercial, domestic and recreational places

23 August,2023 12:42 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has said that it will be mandatory for all the operators of chairlifts in the province to seek No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration for running and operating the lifts after the Battagram accident.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also decided to inspect the chairlifts across the province after the Battagram chairlift accident and issued directions to the deputy commissioners of all the districts to immediately check and examine the chairlifts at all commercial, domestic and recreational places.

Also Read: Battagram cable car: Nation heaves sigh of relief as all rescued

The provincial government has asked that the chairlifts being operated over rivers, streams and nullahs should be thoroughly checked. Their design, capacity and safety measures should also be inspected.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, it will be mandatory to get NOC from the district administration for running chairlifts.The provincial government has directed the DCs of all the districts to submit the report regarding chairlifts within a week.

It should be noted that the operation to rescue people from the chairlift stranded mid-air due to breaking of cables in Battagram area yesterday has completed.