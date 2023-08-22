Interim federal cabinet fixes diyat amount at Rs6.7mn

22 August,2023 05:40 pm

ISLAMAABD (Dunya News) - On the recommendation of the finance ministry, the interim federal cabinet on Tuesday fixed the amount of Diyat, which is equal to 30,630 grams of silver, at Rs 67,57,902 for the year 2023-24.

The cabinet meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq.

In the meeting, the caretaker PM stressed that extremism and religious tension would never be allowed in the country and protection of minorities in Pakistan was part of the prime duties of the state while assuring that punishment of those involved in the Jaranwala incident would be ensured.

According to the announcement, the cabinet directed to hold an interfaith harmony conference at the national level next week in which various scholars have been invited.

According to the declaration, the conference would be an important milestone for the promotion of inter-religious harmony in Pakistan.

The statement said that the cabinet fixed the amount of diyat for 2023-24 at Rs6.7 million on the recommendation of the ministry of finance.



