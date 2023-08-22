Imaan Mazari gets bail in hate speech case

22 August,2023 05:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A district and sessions in the federal capital on Tuesday granted bail to Imaan Mazari in the hate speech case.

Judge Waqas Ahmed Raja heard the case and granted bail to Imaan Mazari in hate speech case.

The court ordered the human rights activist to submit a bail bond of Rs30,000 in the case.

Imaan Mazari, who is the daughter of a former federal minister and PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari, was taken into custody by the Islamabad police on August 20 after she attended a PTM rally.