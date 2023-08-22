Six soldiers martyred in clash, four terrorists killed

22 August,2023

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Six Pakistani soldiers were martyred on Tuesday in an exchange of fire with terrorists in a northwestern region near the border with Afghanistan, the army said.

It was not clear which group was involved in the exchange of fire, which also killed four militants, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom," Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, adding that the incident took place in the district of North Waziristan.

Two terrorists were injured in exchange of fire, ISPR said.

Waziristan has long served as a safe haven for militants linked both to domestic Islamists who have been fighting against the state and the Afghan Taliban.

