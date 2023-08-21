NAB finds ex-chief minister Elahi involved in corruption

According to the NAB report, he approved 116 development schemes for Gujarat and received kickbacks

LAHORE: (Dunya News) – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued an inquiry report of alleged corruption committed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in award of contracts.

According to the NAB report, the PTI leader approved 116 development schemes for Gujarat in collaboration with his close aides.

The report also accused the ex-chief minister of misuse of authority and office.

The NAB accused him of using his influence to award contracts of schemes to his favourite contractors.

The report stated that Parvez Elahi awarded contracts through his frontmen and received bribe and kickbacks.

The report said the ex-chief minister issued funds in advance to receive kickbacks. He diverted funds allocated for other schemes to his approved plans.

He misused his position as the head of the province and received kickbacks, the report added.

