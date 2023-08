Asad Umer arrested in Islamabad, claims lawyer

The PTI leader has been taken into custody in connection with the cipher case

20 August,2023 12:41 pm

(Dunya News) – PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umer has been arrested in Islamabad, his lawyer claimed on Sunday.

Sources told Dunya News that the PTI stalwart has been taken into custody in connection with the cipher case.

However, the Islamabad Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) did not confirm the arrest.

