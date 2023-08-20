Martyrdom anniversary of Rashid Minhas being observed today

20 August,2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The 52nd martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed today.

He is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 20, 1971.

On his 52nd martyrdom anniversary, Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

The ISPR said that Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas’ martyrdom anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the armed forces of Pakistan.

It said that Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to great traditions of Pakistan armed forces in defending the motherland.

