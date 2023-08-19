Security forces kill two terrorists in Khyber IBO

The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces

19 August,2023 09:36 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the night of between August 18-19, 2023 in Khyber district, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists in area of Bara.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between our troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell,” the official statement reads.

The terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens, it added

The ISPR said sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

